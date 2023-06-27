Woman with trench foot gets mad when told it's gross; she claims it's her 'culture.'

Walking around barefoot in your own home is pretty standard. Walking around barefoot in a Target is disgusting. Not because your feet are gross but because Target, like most other spaces available to the public, has unclean floors. Protect your feet and wear shoes or flip-flops when you're out in public.
Her friend writes:
I (24 M) have a friend (27 F) who is really into grounding. I don’t know precisely what that is, but it involves being barefoot everywhere you go to feel connected to the world.
I do think this is strange, but I try not to pass judgment or make any comments. The issue is that she’s been complaining about foot pain and recently went to the ER.
I had to practically force her to the hospital because she refused modern medicine. After all, she's a hippie. At the hospital, she got diagnosed with trench foot.
If you don’t know what trench foot is, it's where your foot becomes spongy due to unsanitary conditions. It's extremely painful, and you should not get this if you bathe regularly.
I got grossed out when I found this out because it's unbelievable to have gotten that. I told her it was gross and she needed to start wearing shoes to avoid this.
She got furious at me and said I was disrespecting her lifestyle and her supposed 'culture.' Am I the A$%hole for saying that about her feet? I could’ve said it more nicely; I think the situation is absurd.
The internet is familiar with this culture.
Best-Razzmatazz5806 says:
NTA (Not the A#%hole).I know people who are into 'Grounding,' many also bathe their feet in salts/oils, etc. There’s a difference between doing something ceremonial and spiritual and healthy and not caring for your hygiene.
I could be wrong, but from experience, it’s not a specific culture or religion but is part of a few spiritual practices. You were maybe a bit harsh but honest and concerned. She does need to care for her body, or it will return to the ground sooner than intended.
ChannelInside2519 says:
NTA. Her lifestyle as a French soldier in Napoleon’s army in 1812 is unfortunate, but you’re not wrong for finding it disturbing.
AmishCockroach says:
NTA - grown adults with access to proper amenities shouldn’t be getting trench foot. This sounds like caveman behavior.
If that’s her lifestyle choice, that’s fine, but you don’t have to support someone who is being willfully negligent with their health. Let alone be guilt-tripped into thinking it’s acceptable.
If we're not careful, your friend might try and bring smallpox back.