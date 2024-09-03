Woman refuses to use 'decent' inheritance for her husband's family, 'I won't disclose the amount.' AITA?

"AITA for not using my inheritance (from my parents) for my husband’s family?"

My husband (52) and myself (50) have been married for 31 years. We purchased his parents farm several years ago and paid for it with a mortgage.

We have since paid that mortgage off. We also built our forever home on the farm and it is also paid for and we raise cattle on the farm. His family is always asking for help. His sisters specifically and a couple of his nephews. For context, we took care of his father, mother, and Down’s syndrome sister when nobody else in his family would take care of them.