Woman refuses to go on vacation with people who are 'crazy' about recycling. AITA?

Frankly you should have brought up the issues at the time and stood up for yourself, I would have if it was big enough of an annoyance that I wouldn’t want to visit them again.

I also would have talked about it with the spouse, at least shortly after the trip, so they could reach out to their family about it. They are his family that he wants to visit and wants you to go with him when he could go solo, so he can sort it out.

He_Who_Is_Person said:

NTA. Don't go if you don't want to. Your husband should have been sticking up for you. He didn't. The cousins weren't the only jerks.