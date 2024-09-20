Stay-at-home wife 'rejects' all of husband's old gifts, 'he told me to stop using his paycheck.' AITA?

"AITA? I stopped wearing/using what my husband gave me after he said that it's his money..."

I (26f) had been with my husband (30m) for five years, married three months ago. I'm a housewife and I have a little side job so I can buy what I want, my husband has a high paying job that covers the all the utilities and bills.

Just a little background, after we got married, my husband insisted for me to stop working altogether since his paycheck can cover everything and help us live comfortably so I agreed.

Last Monday when I got home after I bought groceries. He asked how much was it, I told him it's $950 since he has requests and adds to the list. If not, it will be only $850 just like every month.