Woman rejects estranged MIL's offer to have a 'nice girls' day,' 'she told me to grow up.' AITA?

"AITA for rejecting my MIL's offer of a girls trip?"

My (27f) husband (27m) is low contact with most of his immediate family but more specifically, his parents. He has a brother he's still close to and things with his two sisters have improved but not with his parents. The reason for this estrangement is that most of his family were obsessive over his high school ex (they broke up at 17).

This was already annoying for my husband because he didn't want to hear about his ex every time we saw his family. But his parents and sisters (mostly MIL) were very blunt about loving his ex, wishing he would leave me for her, saying I would never fit in like she did and didn't belong like she did.