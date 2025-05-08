Woman rejects HR's request to help male coworker with 'emotional labor.' AITA?

"AITA for not helping my (26F) male coworker (40sM) with 'emotional labor' after HR asked me to?"

I work in a mid-sized tech company (I've worked here for 2 years). I’m in a non-managerial role but have a reputation for being organized and socially aware. Recently, one of my coworkers (Jake) was flagged in a company-wide review as having poor team communication and creating a tense environment. He’s great technically, but it was noticed that people avoid working with him.

After HR did some soft interventions, my manager asked if I could help mentor Jake a little, specifically to “model emotional intelligence” as they said and check in with him like...informally?! to help him be more aware of how he comes off. Basically they want me to do emotional labor for him because I’m good at it.