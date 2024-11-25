Woman rejects a kitten from her parents, 'we’ve been in deep mourning ever since.' AITA?

They asked if they could bring the kitten inside to use the litter box since it had been in the car for an hour. Reluctantly, we agreed, which we now regret. I didn’t want the poor kitten to suffer because of this. They told us the kitten was only eight weeks old, needed a home. They also mentioned it was already litter-trained all while placing it in the litter box.

They said they thought we’d like it. I reiterated that while we appreciated the thought, it had only been just over a day since our cat passed. My mum chuckled at this. When I saw the tiny kitten trying to climb out of the litter box, I started crying. My gf asked if I wanted to step into the other room to calm down. I went to get a drink and compose myself.