Woman describes tense relationship to her BF's close female friend; 'It's getting weird.' UPDATED

I'm now at the stage where I fully believe they've either dated in the past, or have something going on now. I've tried gently bringing this up, but he denies they ever dated and makes me feel like I'm being jealous and bitter by asking. I end up suppressing those feelings, before something brings them up again. I've reached the end of my tether with it.

The final straw for me came the other day, when my bf left his phone open and I saw a text exchange between the two. Nell had sent him a heart emoji, and my bf had written something about how he was thinking of her. I know I should have said something then and there, but I felt numb and decided to go to bed. I'm trying to work out how to handle this.