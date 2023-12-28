Woman reminds divorced cousin of custody arrangement after snide comment on Christmas. AITA?

Maya implied that I wasn't a real mom for doing this, "Real moms think about this kind of stuff," and tried to get my other two cousins to join in, but they kept quiet. I was annoyed by this, and so I said "Well, you need to actually have custody of your daughter to bring her here." Maya lost custody of her daughter during the divorce and only has visits every other weekend.

Maya freaked out, calling me a B for bringing her kid into it. I got up from the table in the middle of her yelling, gathered my things, said bye to my other family members, and left.

I got texts from my mom, dad, uncle, and aunt saying that I was petty for bringing up the fact she doesn't have custody of her daughter and I should've just let what happened slide.