Woman reminds friend, 'just because you're poor, doesn't mean I am.' AITA? 'What a waste of money.'

"AITA for reminding my friend that just because she’s poor, doesn’t mean I am?"

I’m (20F) enrolled in the laundry program at school, where I pay a lump sum, and they do my laundry for me all year. It’s very popular at my university, and they pick it up from my dorm weekly.

My friend (21F) is weirdly obsessed with this and constantly comments on it for some reason. She always comes over and sees my bag, and has some random comment to say.

She’ll say, “How could anyone pay for that?” To which I always say, “Why would I ever do something I don’t want to, if I can just pay someone else to do it for me?” I’m wondering if she’s like this to everyone, because that would explain why she has few friends.