Woman replaces friend's $70 novelty pillow with thrift store version, 'you're being a brat.' AITA?

Now I’m confused because we all go thrifting all the time, including Wendy. But Wendy was like, “I don’t buy soft furnishings at the thrift store.” I offered to wash it and bring it back, but she said no and still demanded that I buy the one from the actual store. I said no, I would wash the thrifted pillow for her, but I’m not buying a pillow for seventy dollars.

She said it was my fault for spilling wine in the first place and said I was “too clumsy to live.” Then I said for someone who wants to host parties, you’re being a big brat about a little spill.