Woman reports car as stolen to the police after brother on parole 'borrows' it. AITA?

"AITAH for calling the police on my brother for once again taking my car without permission?"

Bit of background. My brother 24, has been helping himself to my (F36) car for almost a year now. I initially lent him the car to drop his girlfriend home a couple times when I was unable to drive her.

But since then he’s been taking it without permission and has brought it back damaged several times and one time left it in a car park where it received a few parking tickets and was broken into. I’ve woken up quite a few mornings and went to go to work, just to find my car is gone.

I have warned my brother many times that if he ever takes it again I would call the cops and report it stolen and press charges. Despite my brother being on parole for drug related offences, this threat has never deterred him.