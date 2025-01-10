Woman reports neighbor to property management for violating fire code with a stroller. AITA?

I (32F) live in NYC. I recently moved into a small building, three stories, 6 apartments in total. My apartment is a ground floor unit. From move in a neighbor (40F and 40M) has been storing their large stroller in front of my front door, which poses problems every time I have to come and go from my apartment.
It is also against fire code and explicitly forbidden in the building's leases. The stroller is there every day, unless their kid (3M) decides he doesn't want to walk. One day when I heard them leaving it there, I introduced myself and politely said them leaving their stroller there was causing me issues and it is against the city's fire code and asked them to no longer keep their stroller in front of my front door.
The 40F neighbor gave me excuses that they live on the third floor, but the 40M neighbor straight up raised his voice at me, while I was holding my infant daughter. The woman said as a compromise she'd fold the stroller when leaving it front of my door.
As time went on, the stroller was never folded up and continued to block my door. As it is against fire code, and explicitly forbidden in the lease, I decided to reach out to property management for help resolving this issue. I just want to be able to safely come and go from my apartment.
The day the property management enforced this on these neighbors, the 40F neighbor rang my doorbell, and proceeded to refuse to speak to me and called her mother.
Her mother then berated me on speakerphone and said I should have spoken to them first, ignoring me when I said I did. She then kind of threatened me saying I "complained about the wrong people." I was stunned and couldn't believe this was happening. All I could muster was insisting it is against fire code and no one gets to break fire code.
I am baffled by this behavior. I found it a bizarre confrontation and I didn't know adults could act this way. I've never had issues with neighbors before.
I have a child younger than their's and empathize with their situation, but their kid is massive and able to walk. They could just have an umbrella stroller, like I do. I just wanted access to my front door. AITA?
I appreciate the outside perspective. I didn't think I was TA, but I do have hardcore people pleasing tendencies and it was very clear my actions hurt people's feelings, and it gave me self doubt.
The reason I engaged with the mother on the phone at all is bizarre too, it's all just too weird and I'm reeling a little lol. The 40F neighbor has an unusual way of speaking, I haven't been able to work out if it is an accent or what.
When she put the mother on speaker phone I had a sinking thought that maybe the 40F neighbor is deaf and needs someone to talk for her and I felt bad that maybe I'd made a deaf person feel victimized when they can't speak up for themselves????
But like she clearly wasn't deaf, her mother was just on speakerphone with no video and she had zero issues following the conversation. Apart from this is incident and the other nasty neighbor stuff this woman and her man have pulled, they seem like normal functional adults.
The man does not have an unusual way of speaking. I don't think her unusual way of speaking is really a factor in whether I'm TA, and I have been so eager to be polite and respectful.
It became clear very quickly the phone call wasn't really about helping in communication, but just messy people expressing their anger as much as possible. But yeah, that's why I let the phone call happen. Messy.
UnfortunateDaring said:
NTA - why didn’t you just close your door on these AHs. Just report them again for harassment to property management. Start videoing any interaction with them.
EwwDavvidd said:
NTA. But I would consider telling the property manager you've been threatened. Of cousin that could escalate and make things worse. But you are being bullied. I'd try to get out of the lease and move.
NTA. The getting mom on the phone tells you all you need to know about the maturity of a 40 year old person.
FauxeticVRC said:
Nta. Your neighbors are really entitled... No normal person would want to leave their property outside a strangers door for days on end. Consider reporting them again to building management for the confrontation.. this kind of behavior was completely uncalled for.
Duin-do-ghob said:
You’re much nicer than I would have been. When they didn’t comply with the polite request I would have chucked the stroller outside.
DastardlyCreepy said:
NTA. I thought maybe they lived next door and didnt have space inside. No they live upstairs and dont take it up. I'd have put it on the street, it wouldnt be there long.
Micubano said:
NTA. Does this person think that the mother screaming over the phone keeps her safe? Record everything and pass it on to management.