Woman reports neighbor to property management for violating fire code with a stroller. AITA?

As time went on, the stroller was never folded up and continued to block my door. As it is against fire code, and explicitly forbidden in the lease, I decided to reach out to property management for help resolving this issue. I just want to be able to safely come and go from my apartment.

The day the property management enforced this on these neighbors, the 40F neighbor rang my doorbell, and proceeded to refuse to speak to me and called her mother.

Her mother then berated me on speakerphone and said I should have spoken to them first, ignoring me when I said I did. She then kind of threatened me saying I "complained about the wrong people." I was stunned and couldn't believe this was happening. All I could muster was insisting it is against fire code and no one gets to break fire code.