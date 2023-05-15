Woman reports neighbor's 'menacing children,' mom gets fined $4,000; AITA?

While normal sounds such as walking, cooking, televisions, or the occasional party can't be avoided when you live in an apartment building, what do you do when you're forced to listen to screaming children every morning when the sun rises? So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her annoying neighbors, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
Me (22F) and boyfriend (23M) live in a beautiful luxury apartment complex, literally everything is perfect about the townhomes and apartments they’re well kept never have any issues with people or their dogs it’s quite blissful.
We moved in end of December two days after the neighbors above us (we're 3rd floor they’re 4th and top floor).
Neighbors above us have 3 children under the age of 5. We live boring lives as we each work very high stress jobs and just like to relax when we get home. Everyday since the day we moved in the 3 children above us are menaces from 5 am to 12am everyday no matter what, moving furniture, bashing heavy things on the ground, throwing themselves in the floor having temper tantrums, and sumo wrestling from what it sounds.