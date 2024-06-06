Woman reports tinder date to the FBI; 'When he started to discuss his REBELLION, I was spooked.' AITA?

When this woman is horrified by her tinder date, she asks the internet:

"AITA for reporting my tinder date to the FBI?"

So, I (27F) recently went on a Tinder date with this guy (32M) who works at a nuclear power plant. Seemed interesting over text, but the actual date turned into a complete nightmare.

He shows up 45 minutes late, no apology, just starts bragging about his job as shift leader in the control room.

His attitude was really off-putting; he talks about having power over people in general, which was really disturbing. He ranted about how much he hates everyone he sees and how he wants to cause chaos and destruction.

I tried to steer the conversation to something else, but he kept fixating on his job. Then things got really worse; he starts bragging about knowing how to trigger a reactor core meltdown, laughing about it like it's some kind of joke.