'AITA for revealing my coworker’s affair?' 'His involvement could cause significant harm.'

I (female, 28) work at a mid-sized company. The owner of the company, David, separated from his wife, Jenny (they have 3 kids), 10 years ago ( never divorced ). Jenny, after the separation, got pregnant from a random guy and left the guy when the kid was 2.
So, Jenny now has 4 children. David felt sorry for Jenny since she has no education or training, so he offered her a job after her break up from baby daddy #2 . Jenny is now one of our salespeople.
Here's the situation: Jenny told us during her latest business trip that she met a new guy, Brandon xxxx. We all informed her that he is one of our business clients and is married.
His involvement with her could cause significant harm to our business if he decides to stop being our customer. Plus, he is indeed married to Kim, whom we know, and they have a 4-year-old child.
During lunchtime on Friday, Jenny shared that Brandon told her he is separated for 8 months (he lies !!! Kim and him just came back from vacation!), that his wife abandoned their child, and made numerous negative comments about his wife.
Additionally, Brandon is planning to visit our city (a 4-hour flight away) in November to spend a weekend with her. I expressed my disbelief and said that Brandon is lying. Kim is very much with him, and she is a wonderful mother. It seems he wants to have a secret affair. Jenny told me to STFU.
Here's the dilemma: Should I inform Kim? I feel sorry for her because she is an incredible person. Should I also inform David because losing this customer could result in a substantial loss? My friend says do an anonymous tip because the owner of the company will fire me.
I have no sexual interest in any of these people. I am a lesbian and have been happily married to my wife for the last 3 years.
potenttechnicality said:
Since the affair will likely impact the business, you should tell David then leave it all on his plate.
NickDanger3di said:
I'm agreeing with the others who say David needs to know to protect his business interests. Telling Kim is just begging for an eventual (or immediate) shitshow with you at the center.
The anonymous tip idea is probably the best way to do this; since Jenny told several people, there's less risk that you will be blamed for anything.
Heed those here arguing caution; this can easily get you fired or blacklisted. Not saying anything is also a positive action you can safely take.
SnooWords4839 said:
David needs to know Jenny is messing with clients and will hurt his company. Kim deserves to know her husband is cheating. Jenny needs to lose her job.
Crazybutnotlazy1983 said:
The owner needs to know. It is not just this customer they may lose. It is loss of reputation of the business.
NeedARita said:
“David, would you want to know if an employ is having an affair with a married client?” Yes? An employee is having an affair with a married client. May want to have HR address this as inappropriate. Don’t name names. Let the cards fall where they may.
PorQpineSpiritAnimal said:
There's probably already a company rule against dating clients. Maybe you can do something with that.
pigandpom said:
Tell David. Let him make the call. It's his business that is potentially going to be affected if you decide to drop a bomb into Kim's lap.