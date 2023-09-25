'AITA for revealing my coworker’s affair?' 'His involvement could cause significant harm.'

During lunchtime on Friday, Jenny shared that Brandon told her he is separated for 8 months (he lies !!! Kim and him just came back from vacation!), that his wife abandoned their child, and made numerous negative comments about his wife.

Additionally, Brandon is planning to visit our city (a 4-hour flight away) in November to spend a weekend with her. I expressed my disbelief and said that Brandon is lying. Kim is very much with him, and she is a wonderful mother. It seems he wants to have a secret affair. Jenny told me to STFU.

Here's the dilemma: Should I inform Kim? I feel sorry for her because she is an incredible person. Should I also inform David because losing this customer could result in a substantial loss? My friend says do an anonymous tip because the owner of the company will fire me.