Woman gets revenge when ex-husband & new wife build 9 yo daughter a wooden back brace and force her to wear it. AITA? LEGAL UPDATE

My shoulder was shattered at the joint, so was my collar bone and the should blade. My arm doesn't sit correctly in the socket anymore. I needed 4 surgeries, had to get several plates and screws in my shoulder and the outlook was - I'd never sit on a horse again, I'd never do sports again the way I used to.

Well, I can do anything I want to, today! I stayed on top with rehab, did all the practice, went all the miles with homeopathic treatment (sorry, don't know the word for the "bone crackers"). She'll get back on track and even though some things aren't as before, m injury and shoulder have never limited my love for my hobbies in any way.

I hope this Little girl's father gets karma on the way...

And now, OP's update 4 months later: