Woman gets revenge after overbearing MIL 'drives her insane during pregnancy.' AITA? INTENSE UPDATES.

My husband and I have both agreed a few FaceTime calls here and there for her to see the baby will be fine but she probably won't meet the baby face to face until Thanksgiving.

Now if you'll all excuse me I'm going to enjoy my evening without her constantly behind me.

And now, OP's second update:

She was texting me for a week after that about when she could see the baby that I given birth to 48 hours after she left. But the way she had reacted when we had calmly asked her the first time was what made us tell her that she could wait a bit before seeing the baby.