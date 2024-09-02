Woman's rock-solid 5 year relationship comes crumbling down in ONE NIGHT. 'Where do I GO from here?!' UPDATED

I really like how you see and describe these situations. I hadn't thought of it like that, it is catfishing! I no so long past broke up with a guy who lied so much to pretend to be something he wasn't to be with me. It sounds sweet, kinda, but he was cruel and tormented me, to a degree. I felt bad for breaking up with him after they all came to light and he said some cruel things that showed who he was, and that wasn't someone my ideals aligned with. I sat down and filled a whole exercise book with an "ex files" for myself, so I wouldn't be drawn back in and if I ever considered it, I could break out that book. And I'm glad I did because it's gone a couple of years and he still messages me begging to talk, fun fact, blocked calls can still leave voicemail! Who the absolute fk thought that was a good feature!

Although you may not be able to message op, you helped me process a previously unrealised and unprocessed part of that break up, and another one where the guy said he found it exhausting pretending to be what I expected of him. Except I am not a demanding person, if anything (especially when I was dating him) I made excuses for everything. I was a people pleaser, back then, but now I see, it's just a form and part of the abuse.

Sadly it's made me afraid to date. I don't feel able to just explain what I'm after on a dating site, because I'm afraid someone will just use that information to pretend to be what I want. But I'm happy, and focusing on myself and building who I am into the marvellous creature I aspire to be.

