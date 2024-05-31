Woman rolls eyes at BF's proposal; 'I begged you for 25 years to marry me; and now you propose for financial reasons?!' AITA? UPDATED 3X

I know my boyfriend wants me to beg. But I don't know if that would make him drop the suit. I just don't know anymore. I am in my corner of the house trying to keep things normal and applying like it's a job. I don't know what else to say but that ends my update for now. I maintain hope and dignity.

Update 3:

The woman at the legal aid place I visited said there's no hope of me making a common law claim because it's Arkansas.

and because around the time my second was born my boyfrined made me affirm in writing that despite living together we are not married, not holding ourselves to be married, and I should not expect him to give me any support ( besides support for minor children) if we break up.