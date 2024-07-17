Woman gives roommate ultimatum: 'if she asks for ANYTHING of mine, your GF's banned.' 'I told her to get out.' AITA?

I got so mad I told her to get out. She’s banned. I didn’t care. When AJ tried to argue with me I said I am not renewing his lease if she’s not gone in two minutes. They left and I am now being called an ahole by friends. AITA?

fallingintopolkadots said:

Nina needs to learn how to pack better. If she knows she's going to be over when she has work the next day...make sure you bring something you can wear to work. If you know that your period is coming...pack the items you need. In that regard, better yet, always carry some in your bag since periods aren't usually considerate.