Woman RSVPs no to sister's wedding after she's told that she can't be in pictures.

Even seeing her letter after they confronted me, the rest of my family believed I was wrong for RSVPing no. Mom said I could have gone to her and Dad, and they would have straightened out the details in the note.

My grandparents said I could still enjoy spending time with them and the rest of the family, and my aunt said I would raise a lot of eyebrows by not attending my sister's wedding and would make them all look bad.

I told them she didn't want me there. I don't want to be there. So why would I go? They all responded that, as adults, we do things we don't always want to do. This is fair, but this is an optional thing, in my opinion.