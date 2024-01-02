Woman 'ruins Christmas' when her family only gets her 'joke gifts.' AITA?

AITA for “ruining Christmas” and being upset the only gifts I got from my family were “joke gifts?"

Some background, my family likes to play pranks with Christmas and birthday gifts it’s nothing new. I (F21) as well as my 5 siblings (from 29 to 37 years old) have all been pranked on our birthdays and on Christmas and usually it’s one or two gifts. This Christmas though, I was the only person to get all joke gifts.

For example, I unwrapped a MacBook from my brother, but when I opened it, it was just some chocolate (which I don’t eat so I gave it away) and the MacBook was actually given to my sister inside a bag she wanted.

Another “gift” was what I thought was a book I put on my Christmas list was actually just the book cover put on a dictionary. When I asked my mom about the book she told me she gave it to my SIL.