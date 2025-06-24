Woman 'ruins' dinner by being 'rude' to the waiter. AITA? 'It honestly gave me SUCH an ick.'

I (27F) went out on a girl's dinner with my best friends (26F & 29F). For context, I'm the only one married, they are not in any committed relationships. Yesterday we went to have dinner at a sports bar/family restaurant where, from the moment we arrived the waiter (M/early-mid twenties?) started complimenting us.
He kept saying flirty/funny things. I ignored him but honestly gave me such an ick, they were giggling. After a while, as he took our order and kept refilling our drinks, he kept saying stuff like that and I did a sarcastic laugh (picture that one meme of the dude laughing and getting serious) he left the table and didn't do it again.
My friends later told me I was rude to him and that he was just doing his job but omg it was ruining my afternoon. But now I'm wondering if I just should've kept quiet. AITA?
Here are some examples of what he said:
When he first sat us he was like "I didn't know models were coming today" and when refilling our drinks he said "I might have put a little special something on the drinks to get this party started."
And when he went to check on us he was like "How are the cuties enjoying the food?" He saw 29F teary eyed cause she was talking about her recent breakup and he was like "don't cry for me, I'll be right back." She didn't laugh that time.
Beneficial-Year-one said:
I would probably have said Y t a, until you got to the part where he said ‘ “I might have put a little special something on the drinks to get this party started." This is no joking matter. At that point I would not ingest anything he delivered, and talked to a manager.
EmphasisNo2201 said:
NTA for the “may have slipped something special in the drinks to get the party started” comment alone.
Timely-Profile1865 said:
YTA. If your friends were enjoying the attention you should have let them enjoy it.
pottersquash said:
YTA. See how they talked to you about it? They didn't just unilaterally make a decision for the table about how the evening must go and how folks should communicate.
xFrankenBerryx said:
YTA. He was literally just doing his job. Your friends liked it and laughed along, that’s why he continued. The second you did a sarcastic laugh he stopped. He was just doing his best to make it a good dinner/get tips.
normanbeets said:
YTA if a waiter can ruin your afternoon. Your friends were having a good time and you brought the vibe down.
ParanoidWalnut said:
YTA. People flirt for many reasons and if you're in a group with two single besties, it's good for them to have fun with the waiter. He's probably doing it for better tips and an ego boost.
I'm sure he's done that before. Unless the waiter is asking for your number or saying inappropriate stuff then he's not in the wrong. Nobody is telling you to flirt back with him.
ImpossibleReason2204 said:
YTA. Grow up.