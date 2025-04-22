Woman 'ruins' Easter dinner by calling out BIL's business scam, 'the whole table went QUIET.' AITA?

The whole table went quiet. I was honestly shocked. I told him flat-out that what he was describing wasn’t just shady, it was predatory. That these are often first-time entrepreneurs putting everything on the line—savings, family support, dreams—and that he and his company were profiting off their inexperience and laughing about it.

I said, “You’re proud of taking advantage of people who are just trying to build something?” Well, Jake got defensive and started making excuses—“it’s not illegal,” “everyone in the industry does it,” etc. My sister (his wife) told me I was ruining the mood and “starting drama.” My sister later told me I should’ve just kept my mouth shut and changed the subject.