Man ruins friend's marriage and unrelated engagement party; 'A comment I made did so much damage.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

We had a long talk, and... again he might be lying of course, but from what he said - he actually never cheated on her, though she often accused him of that. the "innocent mistake" she made with his family?

Yeah she felt his cousin's wife was being a little bit TOO familiar with him (Dave), and started actively spreading the rumor the kid was his, maliciously.

This, understandably caused huge backlash, and was one of the many things which caused Dave to want to leave. the interaction with me, in that context, was just the final straw.

Thinking of that now - the mistake she made with me might not have been so innocent, and I think she might have tried to start some shit if my wife or the kid's mom were less good-natured about the whole thing.