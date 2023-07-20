Woman 'ruins' future SIL's MLM pitch disguised as a bachelorette party; AITA?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her SIL's bachelorette party, people were eager to weigh in.
My (28F) life, and my parents' marriage, was ruined because of an MLM. What happened was, my mother joined a supplement MLM, got way into it, drained both my and my brother's (33M) college funds, and went into tens of thousands of dollars of debt, to maintain her rank.
When my father was injured and had to take some time off work, the house of cards she built came tumbling down.
We went from a loving home with two parents, a nice house in the suburbs, and at least 20k in a college fund, to our parents divorcing because she refused to leave the MLM, having to live in a crappy basement in our grandparents's house, and facing the reality of taking student loans if we want to go to college.
As well as having to work as young teens, to help provide for our family of three. So, suffice to say, I hate MLMs with a passion. Now to the situation, my brother is marrying his fiancee (29F) of 4 years in 2 weeks.
Last Saturday, I was invited to her bachelorette party. She said that she wanted a low key night at her home, with some food, some alcohol and some fun games.
I get there, and including her, there are 14 other women. 3 of them are my cousins, who are 19 and 18. After I arrived (I was the last one there because I live 3 hours away), one of the women stood up and said that the fun can now begin.
Then, she dragged a chest of sex toys, and started pitching us her MLM. From the get go, she said that my SIL agreed to host, and at the end of the night, depending on how much we got, she will get some money to help with her honeymoon.
I was fuming, she knew how much both I and my brother hated MLMs, so I just stood to leave. Then I told my cousins to grab their bags and follow me. They tried to stop me (SIL and MLM hun), but I just said that we had to leave. But then, I couldn't just leave the other women to be preyed on.
So I went on a rant about MLMs, how scammy they are, how I bet after plying them with alcohol, they will be pressured into buying stuff they didn't want, as well as into joining this pyramid scheme.
My SIL was teary by then, screaming at me to just leave, and that I ruined her bachelorette party. I grabbed my cousins and left. And while I felt a bit bad about ruining her night, I did not feel bad about standing to a scammer at all.
My brother says that while he completely understands where I come from, and that he had a really big fight with her, I should've just left with my cousins, without ruining the night all together. So AITA?
urdaverdi said:
I think SIL is the AH here for agreeing to organize such a bizarre bachelorette, especially knowing her to be husband and your history with MLMs. You could’ve handled it more graciously but I understand why you didn’t. NTA.
south3y said:
NTA. Throwing a MLM event for a bachelorette party is at a minimum exploitive, if not predatory. And doing it while inviting you knowing your family's history is breathtakingly clueless. Forget scolding you; your brother should be having a very serious talk with his fiancée right now.
fancythat012 said:
NTA. It wasn't a bachelorette party. It was a MLM orientation.
BlackCanaryForever said:
NTA. She tried to use her bachelorette party as a front for a pyramid scheme. She was planning to get you all drunk and scam you out of your money. That’s an AH move.
You are totally justified in being pissed, knowing the impact that MLMs have had on your family. Good on you for standing up for yourself, and letting the guests know the truth about stuff like this.
RandomWombat11523 said:
NTA. It doesn't sound like a bachelorette party, more like a MLM hun's sale pitch. Getting money for SIL's honeymoon based on the sales done during the party? Someone need to tell the SIL, not only she is not going to get anything, she is likely to be pressured into buying a shiteload of stuff she didn't need.
BasisComprehensive57 said:
NTA How in the legitimate fuck does anyone think it's okay to shill sex toys at your friends bachelorette party, but then the bride is ok with it as well? She was down bad for that honeymoon though. Don't want your bridal shower ruined? Don't try to sell them a scam. What a wild concept.
Specific-Garlic-1036 said:
NTA. That’s not a party that’s a trap!! Plus, not everyone is comfortable with sex toys in mixed company, you definitely check on that ahead if time too.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this MLM hater was right to tell the truth at her future SIL's phony bachelorette party. Hopefully she saved some people from falling for a similar trap that her family fell into, and if the only damage done is an awkward bachelorette party then so be it. Good luck at the wedding, everyone!