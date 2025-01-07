Woman 'ruins' New Year's Eve by refusing to 'join the fun,' 'I didn't want to be DD again.' AITA?

I (26F) need some serious perspective. I’m starting to think I might be the asshole, but I still feel like I’m in the right lol. Every New Year’s Eve, my family has a big party at my aunt and uncle’s house and every year, without fail, I end up being the DD. Don’t get me wrong I love my family, but it’s starting to bug me. It’s been like this since I was 19, even before I was legally allowed to drink.
I don’t drink much—maybe a glass of wine or a beer, but I don’t get plastered. I’m fine with driving people home if they need it, but for the past few years, everyone expects me to not drink so I can drive them back. Every year, it’s the same: “Oh, can you drive? You’re not drinking anyway!” I always say yes because I don’t want to let anyone down.
Fast forward to this year’s New Year’s Eve. I told my family ahead of time I wasn’t going to be the DD anymore. I just wanted to enjoy the night, have a couple of drinks, and not be responsible for getting everyone home. I even told my cousin who usually gets really sloshed that I wasn’t driving this year, and she was fine with it.
When I got to the party, it was the usual chaos. People were drinking, laughing, and having a good time. I was enjoying myself, but around 11, my cousin came over and asked if I was ready to drive everyone home. I reminded her I’m not driving tonight, I’m here to enjoy the party. She looked at me like I was crazy and said, “Come on, you always drive! Don’t be a b.” Which like, wtf?
I tried to explain calmly that I wasn’t being a b, just that I wasn’t going to be the chauffeur anymore. Then, my aunt overheard and pulled me aside. She lectured me, saying, “We all agreed last year you’d be driving. You know how much we rely on you. Everyone else is too tipsy, and Ubering is so unsafe. Just drive this one time, for the family.”
I felt a ton of pressure but refused I told her I’m not their chauffeur and wasn’t going to do it again just because no one else could figure out their own ride. My aunt got upset, saying I was being selfish and that we’re family. She said I’m the only one who doesn’t get "too drunk," so it makes sense for me to help out. I told her I had already had three beers, so I wasn’t even legally supposed to drive myself.
That’s when I snapped. I told them it’s not my job to be their DD every year just because I’m the only one who doesn’t get blackout drunk. They needed to figure out their own rides this time. Then I got up and left. I felt bad walking out, but I didn’t want to be a doormat anymore.
I spent the rest of New Year’s Eve at home, watching Netflix and eating leftover pasta with my boyfriend. My family texted me, calling me dramatic, selfish, and saying I ruined the night. They said I was being “super sensitive” and that everyone was “disappointed” in me. Everyone's demanding an apology out of me even now. And by the way, I got home perfectly safe by Uber. But anyways, AITA?
EmceeSuzy said:
You are NTA. Your family is gross. But why didn't you boyfriend spend NYE with you???
One-Warthog3063 said:
NTA. I would have said nothing and simply left after the first cousin called me a b. And I'd simply start leaving any family gathering when the rest start to get sloshed, say "I'm going to go home, I feel a headache coming on." to the host, then leave before they can reply.
bill-schick said:
NTA. Your aunt is full of BS to claim Uber is unsafe, more likely she is simply CHEAP!!!! You told them ahead of time and they all conveniently forgot and again are all too CHEAP to call Uber or Lyft, too lazy too walk, or to scared to stay overnight.
Fair_Actuator_1245 said:
NTA. Stand your ground; it's not your job to be their annual chauffeur!
Yayzeus said:
Just wait until next December when they miraculously all forgive you and ask if you're coming to the New Year's party...NTA.
Comfortable-One8520 said:
NTA. As someone who often gets lumbered with being the sober driver because I don't usually drink, it still bothers me that it's always taken for granted. There have been occasions when I'd have liked a drink but everyone starts on their beers, wine etc without asking me first and I have to forego mine because who else is going to drive.