Woman 'ruins' New Year's Eve by refusing to 'join the fun,' 'I didn't want to be DD again.' AITA?

I tried to explain calmly that I wasn’t being a b, just that I wasn’t going to be the chauffeur anymore. Then, my aunt overheard and pulled me aside. She lectured me, saying, “We all agreed last year you’d be driving. You know how much we rely on you. Everyone else is too tipsy, and Ubering is so unsafe. Just drive this one time, for the family.”

I felt a ton of pressure but refused I told her I’m not their chauffeur and wasn’t going to do it again just because no one else could figure out their own ride. My aunt got upset, saying I was being selfish and that we’re family. She said I’m the only one who doesn’t get "too drunk," so it makes sense for me to help out. I told her I had already had three beers, so I wasn’t even legally supposed to drive myself.