Woman 'ruins' sister's birthday by snapping at 'brutally honest' boyfriend; AITA?

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for my response to my sister's boyfriend's 'brutal honesty?'

My (F35) sister (F27) started dating one of those 'brutally honest' guys few months ago. He can be quite rude and make backhanded comments about me and the family sometimes which is bothersome but my sister says he's not malicious but is just the brutally honest time and we should get used to it.