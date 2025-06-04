Woman 'ruins sister's boyfriend's career over a joke.' AITA? 'HE is the one who took it too far.'

For a while, I honestly thought about all sorts of possibilities. Maybe some stalker or random jerk found out where I lived and was trying to scare me, or maybe there was some kind of error. But something I did notice when I inspected to the letter again, I had seen it was sent out with the same company Nick works for.

A day or two later, I brought it up while getting drinks with my sister and Nick along with a few mutual friends of ours. The second I mentioned the envelope, and my worry that someone could be messing with me, I noticed Nick’s starting to act a bit weird. He stopped making eye contact and engaging in conversation, and started fidgeting with his phone. My sister had also gone quiet.