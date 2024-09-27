Woman ruins sister's marriage by 'catfishing,' her husband, 'I made a fake social media profile.' AITA?

Part of me feels guilty, like I shouldn’t have gone as far as I did. But the other part of me is relieved that Anna knows the truth. So, AITA for creating a fake profile to expose my sister’s husband?

Rich_Ad_1642 said:

Lombreuse said:

NTA, like was said, he's the one that took the bait, he's trash. But seriously, what's wrong with your parents? Like you should have let your sister be led on by this b? Seriously? As for your sister, sad as it is, you were the bearer of bad news, so even if objectively she knows it's not your fault, it will still be painful for her for a while.