Woman ruins her sister's marriage in revenge for childhood bullying, BF calls her out.

There were a few other things, too, like messing with some organized plans and refusing to do something she committed to. I don't like or understand it, but she feels it's essential for such payback to balance her relationship with her sister.

She went too far because the night before the wedding, she talked long with the groom about how difficult and short-tempered Cora can be. He has a kid (6M) from his previous marriage, and she knew they planned to have more kids right after marriage.

She told him that Cora hates little children and will bully them. The newlyweds ended up having a lot of fights over their honeymoon because the groom wanted to postpone having kids and change how much involvement Cora would have with her stepkid.