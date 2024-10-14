Woman 'ruins' sister's wedding, coworkers boycott the big day, 'they think she's a terrible person.' AITA?

The bridesmaid dresses she had planned for the wedding were size xxs-m and I'm a large. I was devastated and absolutely furious rightfully so. It wasn’t just hurtful, it was also humiliating,especially coming from someone I had supported so much through her entire life.

I was angry and couldn’t stop thinking about it. So many of my colleagues knew how much I had done to help her in her career. So, in a moment of frustration, I told a few coworkers what she had said and why I’d been demoted from the bridal party. Word spread quickly, and now pretty much the whole office knows that I was removed, and the reason why.