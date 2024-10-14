Woman 'ruins' sister's wedding, coworkers boycott the big day, 'they think she's a terrible person.' AITA?

I (27F) have been dealing with PCOS for the past year, which has caused me to gain some weight. It’s been tough, but I’m managing the best I can with the right diet/ exercise regime. My sister (30F) got engaged and asked me to be a bridesmaid, which I was really excited about.
We both work at the same company, and I’ve helped her build a lot of connections there. I got her the job and I’ve introduced her to important work networks and helped her grow professionally.
About two months before the wedding, my sister called me and said she was “reorganizing” the bridal party and that I was being removed as a bridesmaid. When I pressed her on why, she finally admitted that it was because of my weight gain. She didn’t think I’d look “right” in the photos and said she had a certain “aesthetic” for her wedding.
The bridesmaid dresses she had planned for the wedding were size xxs-m and I'm a large. I was devastated and absolutely furious rightfully so. It wasn’t just hurtful, it was also humiliating,especially coming from someone I had supported so much through her entire life.
I was angry and couldn’t stop thinking about it. So many of my colleagues knew how much I had done to help her in her career. So, in a moment of frustration, I told a few coworkers what she had said and why I’d been demoted from the bridal party. Word spread quickly, and now pretty much the whole office knows that I was removed, and the reason why.
A lot of the people she works closely with have decided not to go to her wedding out of support for me and because they think she is a terrible person as a lot of the other people we work with are on the larger side. Now, my sister is absolutely furious at me and says I’ve ruined her reputation and her big day.
She’s claiming I’ve sabotaged her professionally at work and socially because now all her friends know what she did, but some family members especially my mom are siding with her, saying I took it too far by airing our personal business at work. So, AITA for telling my coworkers what my sister said about me, which led to them boycotting her wedding?
henchwench89 said:
NTA if her words and actions made her look bad maybe she should reflect on that.
JellyBelly1042 said:
NTA, tell mommy her little golden retriever would have been outed regardless because the questions about you being a bridesmaid would have come up at the wedding anyway once the attending coworkers said something or did she forget they were invited? You did nothing wrong, now people actually know how pathetic your sister is.
GonnaBeIToldUSo said:
NTA. Your sister is a horrible person. She deserves this.
WomanInQuestion said:
NTA - her key phrase is “because now they know what I did!” That tells you everything you need to know right there.
Candid-Quail-9927 said:
NTA. Why is she ashamed of her actions now and not when she was removing you as a bridesmaid. Own what she did and you have every right to share your personal experience. Tell your mom she should be so proud to raise such a great human being.
Other-Ad6885 said:
NTA NTA NTA. Your “sister” is a horrible person. She ruined her reputation by being a vain, materialistic, selfish bitch. Sorry, excuse my French. I'm outraged on your behalf after all you have done for her. She doesn't deserve you. You have every right to vent. She shouldn't have acted like TA if she didn't want to be one!