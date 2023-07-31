Man 'ruins' sister's wedding after son's disability would 'draw attention;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted single dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about her sister's 'child-free' wedding, people were ready to judge.
My sister (30f) got married yesterday. I (32m) was so happy for her and agreed to help her out. She told me that the wedding was child free, which I understand, so I asked my best friend if there was anyway he could watch my son and he agreed.
I arrived at the wedding and found that it was not child free. There were probably 15 children there. I was confused but I didn't want to make a scene so I waited until my sister came over to me and I asked her what the deal was.
What she told me broke my heart and I don't know how I can look at her the same way again. She confessed that my son (12m) was excluded because he has an amputated leg. She said that it would draw attention to him at the wedding.
I almost lost it. I could understand if he was going to be disruptive or something, but because of that???? I didn't trust myself in that moment, so I just walked out and went home.
When I got home my son asked me why I was back so early so I made up some excuse and then spent the rest of the day having fun with him because it was the only thing keeping me sane.
Since then I've been getting dozens of messages from people saying how me leaving caused my sister to start crying and the whole wedding was ruined, but I honestly don't care right now.
I'm a mess. I'm a single dad so I don't have someone to help me right now. But these messages are actually making me wonder: am I the a^hole?
Fit-Anybody-9104 said:
Did you tell all those people messaging you why your son was excluded and what your sister said?? Clearly not the as%hole in this situation, your sister sounds awful.
ajenk171 said:
I've got nothing, but you are definitely NTA. Karma got her back.
LetsGoMaureen said:
NTA. Holy sh$t - what was your sister even thinking? That you suddenly would not notice that 15 other children were there? Did she exclude every other person with visible disabilities because they might take attention away from her on her precious day? What she did was just plain cruel.
Riverversed said:
Yeah I would totally disown any family of mine for being that disgusting.
NTA. Tell the people messaging you that you left after discovering the reason your son wasn’t invited to the wedding. When they ask why, tell them it would probably be better if they heard it from her.
Neat-Alternative-340 said:
NTA. Your sister sure is though, and so is everyone else taking her side. I'm low-key glad she cried, though I'm sure it was because you left and not because she realized what a sh$tty sister/aunt she is.