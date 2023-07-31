Man 'ruins' sister's wedding after son's disability would 'draw attention;' AITA?

Child-free weddings can cause enough drama in families when there isn't a malicious reason behind them, but what happens when you discover that your own sister has chugged the Bridezilla Kool-Aid?

So, when a conflicted single dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about her sister's 'child-free' wedding, people were ready to judge.

AITA for walking out of my sister's wedding after finding out why my son was excluded?

My sister (30f) got married yesterday. I (32m) was so happy for her and agreed to help her out. She told me that the wedding was child free, which I understand, so I asked my best friend if there was anyway he could watch my son and he agreed.

I arrived at the wedding and found that it was not child free. There were probably 15 children there. I was confused but I didn't want to make a scene so I waited until my sister came over to me and I asked her what the deal was.