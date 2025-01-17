Woman not sure what to do when she runs into my older 'nightmare' ex from college. UPDATED

My memories of that week are a blur. I had to drop out in the middle of the semester and get a medical leave of absence with the university. In the meantime, Kevin would follow me around campus demanding to know why I wouldn't talk to him and that I forgive him.

I remember looking at him like he was insane. "So you're apologizing for what you did?" I asked.

"Of course not, I didn't do anything wrong," he answered. "But it's not fair that you're angry at me like this."