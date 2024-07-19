Woman sabotages husband's tournament after he refuses to help with their newborn; 'I NEEDED REVENGE!' AITA? UPDATED 3X

Honestly, I use those too from his stock sometimes because I’m just so exhausted. I do most of the cooking. He’ll boil eggs at the most, and that too like 2-3 times a week.

About 3 weeks ago, I was really mad at him because I had asked him to change Emma’s diapers if she pooped while I was at my gynecologist for a follow-up. He didn’t change Emma’s diapers, so I didn’t make food for him for 3 days. He ordered DoorDash for all the meals.

That’s why even though a lot of people are asking me to leave him with Emma for 8 hours, I don’t know in what condition I’ll find my baby when I come back. I was only gone for an hour and a half, and I came home to her crying and soiled while my husband had his headphones on.