Woman shares upsetting relationship saga; 'I think my marriage to my husband is over. I need help.' UPDATED

He has no right to verbally abuse you. Period. Full stop. Since that’s already happening, it means serious resentment that probably can’t be overcome. You should get a lawyer.

But, and I’m going to get flamed for even pointing this out, you said you’re home most nights, then went on to describe 5 nights with only one at home. I know it was only one night “out” and the others were work and volunteering, but this is a lot different than being home every night.

I just don’t think you guys are compatible anymore. You need someone that either has a lot of their hobbies or is ok being alone a lot. He needs someone that really loves the Netflix and chill home lifestyle and doesn’t work nights.