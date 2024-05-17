Woman shares saga of stepsister dating her ex; 'My family says to forgive her because of the cancer.' AITA? UPDATED 7X

Your sister is a selfish person. Your parents are horrible parents. There is no way you should have ever been responsible for helping to pay your sister's medical bills. Nor should you had to have sacrificed your childhood.

They are their parents. They are the ones responsible for making sure that both of their children are taken care of and cared for. I know you love your family but they are toxic to you.

You need to cut them out of your life for now at least and go get some therapy to help you deal with the unbelievable favoritism that is going on in your family. If you don't your life will always be about sacrificing your wants and needs for your sister.

And now, OP's 1st update: