Woman says 'I told you so,' after her friend ruins her relationship, 'I warned her.' AITA?

A little while ago I (F24) was at a party with my friends Sarah (23) and Kate (24). Kate had a boyfriend (23) but he wasn't at the party with us. For some reason Kate thought it would be a good idea to take a picture of her with her arm around one of the guys at the party and then send it to her boyfriend.
Both Sarah and me told her this was a bad idea and asked her why she would do that. She said she thought it would be funny but didn't tell us more. We had a little bit to drink but we weren't drunk. Kate ignored us and did it anyway.
A few days later, Kate came to us crying. She and her boyfriend got into a fight over the picture and broke up. We consoled her but I wasn't surprised. But when she started talking about how he overreacted, I pointed out that we warned her it was a bad idea. Kate got really angry at me and we got into an argument.
She told me that she ignored me because I never had a boyfriend before which pissed me off. After the fight, Sarah talked to me. She said that she agreed that it was Kate's fault her boyfriend broke up with her.
But she also told me that I shouldn't have said "I told you so" to Kate so soon. I'm still angry at Kate for the things she said during our argument, but Sarah says that she was just very emotional over the breakup. Kate and me are still not talking. Should I apologize for saying "I told you so?"
island_lord830 said:
NTA. Keep in mind, and let Sarah know, your former friend sent that picture to hurt her boyfriend for some reason. She wanted him to feel hurt and jealous. That's not someone you wanna talk to.
nerd_is_a_verb said:
No NTA. She’s a toxic drama queen. Run.
JohnRedcornMassage said:
NTA. Kate is just one of those toxic people that craves drama. If there isn’t any, she’ll create it. That’s why she sent her boyfriend that picture. People like that just make everyone else’s lives worse.
VirgoQueen84 said:
NTA and let me see if I got this straight. Kate took a pic knowing it would upset her BF and sent it to him! For whatever reason she found this amusing. Now she’s paying for it and is upset that you reminded her this could happen??? Please ditch this loser and tell Sarah get a backbone. Kate bought this on herself.
LittleKji said:
NTA. Well well well, if it isn't the consequences of her own actions.
KnightofForestsWild said:
NTA You don't get to be upset and demand friends console you when you deliberately did things to piss your BF off and he breaks up with you for it. What you do get (or should get) is being called stupid.