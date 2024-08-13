Woman says 'I told you so,' after her friend ruins her relationship, 'I warned her.' AITA?

"AITA for saying 'I told you so' after my friend ignored me and ruined her relationship with her boyfriend?"

A little while ago I (F24) was at a party with my friends Sarah (23) and Kate (24). Kate had a boyfriend (23) but he wasn't at the party with us. For some reason Kate thought it would be a good idea to take a picture of her with her arm around one of the guys at the party and then send it to her boyfriend.

Both Sarah and me told her this was a bad idea and asked her why she would do that. She said she thought it would be funny but didn't tell us more. We had a little bit to drink but we weren't drunk. Kate ignored us and did it anyway.