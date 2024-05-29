Woman says 'no' to nights out with family, 'they keep pressuring me to drink alcohol.' AITA?

I told them I have never tried to stop them from drinking or pressure them to stop. But they won't give me the same courtesy for not drinking. I said I can't even trust them to buy me soda because they keep trying to slip alcohol to me.

I told them that's why I say no and will keep saying no. All of that. They called me uptight and told me I'll regret mistreating my family someday. AITA?

CartographerHot2285 said:

Hahahaha, the fact that they think you're the one mistreating them is beyond hilarious. NTA. Teasing is once or twice maybe, about something innocent, or an inside joke both parties can laugh with. When either party stops finding it funny, it's not teasing anymore.