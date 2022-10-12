Woman says it's not her 'problem' if her young kids destroy other people's property.

Ever wonder if you are responsible for the property your children destroy? When a woman wants to know your thoughts on that on a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit.
AITA for refusing to pay to fix the babysitter's laptop?
I (a single mom of 2) hired a babysitter after I started working a new job (I used to work from home for two years).
My kids are 8 & 6. The babysitter is 17. she brings her laptop with her to study, which is perfectly ok with me as long as she keeps an eye on the kids.
Yesterday, I came home, and the babysitter showed me her laptop that got broken by my youngest. I was shocked. I asked how this happened, and she said that she left the laptop in the living room and went to make the kids lunch, but my youngest grabbed it and ran with it til he dropped it and broke the screen.