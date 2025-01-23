Woman 'scolds' dad, demands parents ask permission to use her ultrasound photo on family card. AITA?

"AITA for asking to be informed that my ultrasound is being used on my parent's Christmas card?"

Every year my father and stepmother, who I am not close to, send out a Christmas card - a very important tradition for the good, middle class Jesus-loving Texan who needs to show off their travels & their kids accomplishments.

This year they included a photo of my ultrasound on it (which I had shared privately with my father only) & my due date, along with the same of my step-siblings who are also expecting. My sister saw the card and called to ask if I knew about it - I did not. They never asked for my permission or informed me that they were printing my ultrasound on the card.