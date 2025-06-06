Woman scolds mother-in-law over expensive gift for 3-year-old, 'this is about her MEDDLING.' AITA?

Not only that, she said to my son something like "soon you’ll be playing like your father and your uncles" etc. I didn’t say anything in front of anybody (this happened during the birthday party with friends and family), but at some point I found her alone and I was like "you should have talked to us before buying that violin."

And she acted like I had offended her personally. I said I didn’t want to create this expectation of getting music classes, and I wasn’t even sure we could afford it right now. And she said she’s more than willing to pay for those classes, like she does for some of her other grandchildren (that was the first I heard about this).