Woman scolds mother for 'inappropriate' FaceTime during SIL's labor. AITA?

"AITA for telling my mother it was inappropriate to ask my brother to FaceTime him during my SILs labor & delivery?"

I (38F) was in the group chat with the rest of our family awaiting the arrival of my brother (34M) and SILs (29F) baby boy. When my brother sent a message saying his wife was dilated enough to start pushing and the doctor and nurses were there getting everything set up, my mother sent back a text saying, “FACETIME!”

I was horrified that they would do that because my SIL is an extremely quiet and private person. I couldn’t imagine any scenario in which she was ok with that. So I shot saying, “Absolutely NOT unless SIL agreed to this! That is a completely inappropriate request.” My mom came back with, “She did...” And I just said, “Whatever.”