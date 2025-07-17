Woman scolds roommate for leaving her dog home while she sleeps at BF's place. AITA? UPDATED

I (32F) live with my best friend (34F). Let’s call her Molly. I work from home and Molly works in an office. Molly has a dog, Gabby, and is not the best dog mom, if I’m being honest. She walks her 1-2 times a day and the walks are anywhere between 3-10 minutes long. That’s it. That’s all the stimulation this poor dog gets (I secretly walk her extra times because I feel bad but I don’t want my friend to know).
Anyways, Gabby is historically TERRIFIED of thunderstorms. She whines, paces, pants SO loud, scratches at walls and doors, etc. Molly has been dating a guy for about 8 months and it’s getting pretty serious. She stays at his house anywhere between 2-4 nights a week.
So Molly will come home from work, walk gabby for a few minutes, and immediately leave again for the night. She NEVER brings Gabby to the boyfriend's house. We live in a rainforest-y climate and it’s been raining here every single day/night for two weeks and counting now.
So when Molly goes to her boyfriends house for the night, she fully knows how Gabby is going to act but she leaves her here anyway for me to inevitably deal with. I finally confronted my friend about this and her response was “lock her in my bathroom, she’ll be fine”….ummm what?
I’m not locking this dog anywhere and I think this whole thing is just f'd up in general. I finally snapped at Molly about this and we haven’t spoken in a few days. We avoid each other like the plague and Molly is too selfish to apologize. Am I the ahole? Should I have kept my mouth shut? Or was I right to say something and justified to be fed up and pissed?
Beautiful-Way-2259 said:
NTA. Reckless abandonment is clearly not above her and that poor dog deserves better. Tell her to rehome her dog or you'll report her for neglect and follow through with it. If you don't you're the AH for allowing the dog to suffer as she has been.
Gloomy_Contact5929 said:
"Molly" needs to start acting like a responsible dog-owner. Her response about locking Gabby in the bathroom says it all really. You're deffo NTA.
merlot120 said:
Keep the dog and rehome Molly.
Lurking_87 said:
NTA, she's basically using you as an unpaid dog sitter.
GirlDad2023_ said:
NTA, tell her it's not you're responsibility to do anything with her dog. Call animal control if she abandons it again.
FunctionIcy4562 said:
I'd be like well you don't want to take care of her Gabby is mine now...and I get it lol that's a little over the top but I hate it when people do that...the dog probably looks to you as her owner anyways cause you actually give her the time she needs. And with the storms...
Try a storm jacket or there's a way you can do a storm jacket with a towel...Google it. But I would be doing the same as you. I wouldn't be able to see an animal treated the way she is being treated. And if she moves in with her boyfriend I can only imagine her getting less attention
Molly walked Gabby at 1 pm on Saturday and then left for the remainder of the night. Then Sunday morning she got home at walked her at 9:30 and then left again for the day. I myself went out for about 4 hours, from 11:30 ish to 3:15 ish.
When I got home, the living room floor was covered in dog diarrhea and our front door was destroyed (Gabby clearly tried to claw her way out). I texted Molly pictures and told her to get the f home now and that her dog should be taken away from her.
Her response was “well she got to that point because YOU CLEARLY IGNORED HER” I ended our friendship and I am moving out when our lease is up in the spring. Molly is not speaking to me now.
She stomped passed me this morning and slammed every single door she could find. I’m sad that our almost decade long friendship is over but I can’t stand this anymore. Molly is the type of person that gets furious with you if you are even the slightest bit mad at her about something. She is a narcissist and I’m done.