Woman scolds roommate for leaving her dog home while she sleeps at BF's place. AITA? UPDATED

UPDATE:

Molly walked Gabby at 1 pm on Saturday and then left for the remainder of the night. Then Sunday morning she got home at walked her at 9:30 and then left again for the day. I myself went out for about 4 hours, from 11:30 ish to 3:15 ish.

When I got home, the living room floor was covered in dog diarrhea and our front door was destroyed (Gabby clearly tried to claw her way out). I texted Molly pictures and told her to get the f home now and that her dog should be taken away from her.

Her response was “well she got to that point because YOU CLEARLY IGNORED HER” I ended our friendship and I am moving out when our lease is up in the spring. Molly is not speaking to me now.