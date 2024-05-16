Woman secretly messages her mom's birth daughter; 'I feel compelled to know her.' AITA? UPDATED

When this woman is upset with her mother, she asks the internet:

"AITA for hiding from my mom that I've been messaging her birth daughter?"

Sorry for the weird title. But when my mom (46 F) was 21 she was married to some guy in the states who was cheating on her when she was pregnant.

She hated him and hated that she was having his baby, had a traumatic pregnancy, was really depressed and didn't like being a parent then so signed away rights to Elissa (25 F) some months after she gave birth. Elissa was adopted by her father's affair partner and raised by her.

My mom moved up north here to Canada, fell in love with my dad and married him when she was 30. She's had nothing to do with Elissa besides demanding she never contact her again after she tried to.