Woman secretly plans to move out; 'I don't CARE that my SIL is getting married at my house, I MUST ESCAPE.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

His sister asked me to allow her to have her wedding at my place because she can't afford anything else, and now she's not speaking to me but she still expects me to host her. I agreed on having the wedding where I live because I thought we could actually get to know each other and it would help to create a good relationship, which is important to me.

I don't know if she's not speaking to me because she feels she doesn't need me anymore or because there's something I don't know that's happening. I'm mentioning this because SIL (F41) and MIL (F69) have a history of playing victim and SIL finds ways to get aggravated constantly. I tried to talk to her and she has simply ignored my calls and my messages.