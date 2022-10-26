Woman seeks petty revenge on suspected package thief, starts neighborhood feud.

Package thieves always seem to take the things you're most excited to recieve and never those letters that keep collecting on your coffee table asking you to "please show up to jury duty..."

So, when a conflicted Halloween-obsessed woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to start a neighborhood holiday war, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for stealing a Halloween decoration back from my neighbors?

I don't like most holidays. I don't celebrate them, I don't see the point. The only reason I do anything for Christmas is because I stopped sending my daughter to her fathers family for Christmas because they don't care about her so I would rather have her here and make it as special for her as I can.