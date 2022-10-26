Woman seeks petty revenge on suspected package thief, starts neighborhood feud.

So, when a conflicted Halloween-obsessed woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to start a neighborhood holiday war, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I don't like most holidays. I don't celebrate them, I don't see the point. The only reason I do anything for Christmas is because I stopped sending my daughter to her fathers family for Christmas because they don't care about her so I would rather have her here and make it as special for her as I can.
But! I love Halloween! I would sacrifice all other holidays for Halloween! My only real life's ambition is to be the lady on the block with the epic Halloween decorations and the full size candy bars! This year neither me nor my spouse is military anymore and instead of an apartment we have a nice big house and the yard is great.