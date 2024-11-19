Woman seeks revenge by announcing her pregnancy at her sister's wedding, 'my mom LOST IT.' AITA?

"AITA for announcing my pregnancy at my sister’s wedding after she did the same at mine?"

So, this is what happened. My sister and I have been close all these years, but things went a little tensed since she told me she would like to propose at my wedding to her girlfriend. So I said, "No Way. This is my day. Get out there for once and let me be the center of attention!"

She insisted it would be a special moment for our family, so I told her that if she did, then I would make her leave. But of course, she just did it anyway. It was a mess, my mom got involved and she tells me that if I kick my sister out, then she will leave as well. So, I have no choice but to just let it be even though I was so angry.