Woman seeks revenge by announcing her pregnancy at her sister's wedding, 'my mom LOST IT.' AITA?

So, this is what happened. My sister and I have been close all these years, but things went a little tensed since she told me she would like to propose at my wedding to her girlfriend. So I said, "No Way. This is my day. Get out there for once and let me be the center of attention!"
She insisted it would be a special moment for our family, so I told her that if she did, then I would make her leave. But of course, she just did it anyway. It was a mess, my mom got involved and she tells me that if I kick my sister out, then she will leave as well. So, I have no choice but to just let it be even though I was so angry.
Fast forward to the day of my sister's wedding. I have to say, I was probably the last person to make a conventional speech or toast, but instead, I used the time to announce that my husband and I are expecting our first baby.
To me, it wasn't about stealing the spotlight; it just felt right to share our news with family that we don't get to see often. But my Mom lost it, and my Dad told her to relax and that it was my moment too.
Now my sister is angry with me for stealing the spotlight from her wedding. But I had to remind her of how she did the same at mine, I even have text proof where she threatened me if I didn’t let her propose.
ComprehensiveAd2037 said:
NTA, she told you it's not a big deal.
Lul4b0n said:
Well done. NTA, sister should learn that what goes around comes around.
organic_veg_please said:
NTA. According to her, it was a special moment for the family. Well within an acceptable behavior according to her and your mom, I really do not understand their problem.
GlamReynar said:
I'd say ESH. Sister shouldn't have proposed at your wedding, and you could've picked another time for the pregnancy announcement. Tit-for-tat doesn't always solve things. Maybe try to find some common ground with her now?
Head-Emotion-4598 said:
ESH but I also think your pettiness is hilarious and your sister FAFO. Good on your dad too!
Thari-97 said:
NTA, just admit you did it to get back at her lmao but NTA regardless.