Woman sees ex with new GF, confesses feelings she claimed she didn't have, 'I screamed.' AITA? UPDATED

So, 2 years later and I am already thinking about moving together, but she is weirder and weirder, and after spending so much time online, and begin to think she is cheating...which I completely hate, so I really needed to talk to her about this. So, being my dense, blunt as a rock self, I ask her is there is something wrong with our relationship.

And she started to cry. A lot. I was already convinced about the cheating, but it was worse than I think. She didn't feel anything for me, haven't for a long while, but she loves my friends, and she was so scared to lose them and being alone again that she had forced herself to be with me for more than a year.